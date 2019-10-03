|
It is with great sadness that the family of Charlotte Louise Sauve announces her passing on Monday October 1, 2019, at the age of 86. Calling hours for Charlotte will be held today Thursday October 3, 2019 from 6-8pm at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday October 4, 2019 at 10am at the Church of the Immaculate Conception 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville. Interment will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 3, 2019