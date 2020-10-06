1/
Cheryl D. Sawyer
1950 - 2020
Cheryl Diane Sawyer, 69, of Dalton, died Monday, September 28, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Pittsfield on October 14, 1950, the daughter of Warren A. and Stella Barkowski Carmon, she was a graduate of Wahconah Regional High School and worked as a key punch operator at A.H. Rice Silk Mill.

Her husband, Robert J. Sawyer, Sr., died September 6, 2014.

Mrs. Sawyer is survived by a son, Robert J. Sawyer, Jr.; her grandson Robbie; a brother, Warren Carmon of Dalton; a sister, Renee Carmon of Georgia; and a sister-in-law, Diana Cahalen of Pittsfield.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Cheryl Diane Sawyer were private. If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
