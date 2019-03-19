|
Chester Gorski, 69, of Pittsfield passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Chester was born in Mulheim, Germany on July 4, 1949. He is predeceased by his parents Antoni and Cecylia Gorski who emigrated to America from Poland after the war. Chester grew up in Chicago and was a Vietnam Veteran. Following the service, he met and married Ellen Richardson and lived in Chicago before they moved to Hancock in 1977.
Chester was owner and master chef of the Hancock Inn, which was featured on Good Morning America and PM Boston, as well as in a variety of magazines. Chester was an entrepreneur through and through, taking much pride in the restoration of the 200-year-old building. He also built a successful billiard hall and rehabbed many rental properties. He was a master craftsman whose talents were endless. He worked at the Christian Center for many years.
He will be remembered for his quick wit, charm, and generosity to the communities in which he lived. His family was his world, and during his retirement years he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and being a part of his daughter's recent wedding in Breckenridge, Colorado.
Chester is survived by his three children, Gabriel Gorski of Pittsfield, Andrew and his wife Tatyana of Oswego, Illinois, and Jenna and her husband Aaron Burke of Lakewood, Colorado. Also, his grandchildren Liliana and Olivia Gorski, Eleanor and Josephine Burke, and his beloved brother and only sibling John Gorski.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 20th, from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Dery Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at Sacred Heart Church in Pittsfield at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Soldier On and the Christian Center in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com to leave remembrances and condolences.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 19, 2019