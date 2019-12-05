|
Mr. Chester Thomas Ciuk, 96, of Adams, died on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
He was born in Adams on April 25, 1923, a son of the late Jacob and Anna (Mliczek) Ciuk. He attended schools in Adams and was one of the last remaining graduates of St. Stanislaus Kostka School class of 1941. He then attended the former Adams Memorial High School.
Mr. Ciuk was a veteran of World War II, having served with the United States Army until receiving his Honorable Discharge on December 19, 1945. On April 22, 2012 Mr. Ciuk and his wife, a veteran of the United States Navy WAVES, were fortunate to take an Honor Flight to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. in honor of their service.
Following his discharge from the Army, Mr. Ciuk went to work for the former Arnold Print Works in Adams until his retirement when the mill closed in 1982.
He was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II at Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, Adams. Earlier he had been a longtime communicant of the former St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Adams. He was a life member of the Adams Post 160 American Legion. An avid golfer, he was also a member of Forest Park Country Club and last played in 2013 at the age of 90.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, the former Anne McAndrews, whom he married on October 11, 1947; a daughter, Mary Ciuk of Adams; a son, James Ciuk of Weehawken, NJ; his sister-in-law, Marijane Pansecchi of Adams; his brother-in-law James McAndrews of Attleboro and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Martha Stewart, who died on November 9, 2019. The last of nine children, Chester was also predeceased by five brothers, Joseph, Thomas, Michael, Stanley and George Ciuk, and by three sisters, Julia Ethier, Victoria LaPierre and Lucy Flood.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 10:30 A.M.to 11:30 A.M. at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, 21 Maple St., Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor.
Burial will take place on Monday, December 9th at 12:00 Noon in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams.
The family requests the omission of flowers and suggests memorial donations be made to the Parish of St. John Paul II for the St. Stanislaus Steeple Fund, P.O. Box 231, Adams, MA 01220 or to a .
To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019