Christi (Adams) Hill of North Adams, died in hospice in Denver, Colorado, on May 4, 2019.
The daughter of Lloyd & Anne Adams, Christi was born in Longview, Washington on December 21, 1942 while Christi's father served in the Pacific during World War II. Christi did not meet him until she was almost three.
Christi grew up on the West Coast, digging for mussels and working a crosscut saw with extended family. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Romance Languages, and taught both Spanish and French in high schools in California and in Northern Berkshire. In addition to those languages, Christi learned Italian, German, and Dutch, and picked up Serbo-Croatian for fun when she turned fifty.
In the early 1980s Christi earned a nursing degree from Berkshire Community College, and spent the rest of her career working in geriatrics and home health care. After retirement she worked as a substitute school nurse all over the county.
A congregant of St. John's Episcopal Church in Williamstown for many years, Christi was their first female Lay Eucharistic Minister and Reader. For more than twenty years she was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in North Adams. In both parishes she served on the vestry, taught Sunday School, and pulled weeds in the church's flower beds. At All Saints Christi created the position of volunteer parish nurse, offering her experience and heart to all members. Christi brought passionate dedication to her service with the committee that combined the parishes of St. Johns North Adams with St. Mark's in Adams.
In addition to singing in the choir at All Saints' and St. Johns, Christi sang with the Bennington Choral Society and the Berkshire Community Choir.
Her family will remember Grammy for being a MacGuyver in the kitchen and her devotion to animals. Christi is survived by a son Christopher (Hilke) a daughter Victoria (Hugh) two grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Christi proudly beat breast cancer twice, and the family asks that you wear something pink in her memory. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to All Saints Episcopal Church or to the Frantz fund, a small not for profit in Indiana that helps humans pay their veterinary bills. www.frantzfund.com
Service will be held June 15, 10 AM, at All Saints North Adams.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 11, 2019