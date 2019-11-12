|
Christina (Tina) Dann St. Clair, 90, recently of Williamstown, Mass., died Oct. 31 at Berkshire Medical Center after living with Parkinson's disease for six years.
She was born July 5, 1929, in Maplewood, New Jersey, where she lived until 1954. She graduated from Wellesley College in 1951 where she made many life-long friends.
Tina taught preschool prior to marrying William (Bill) St. Clair on March 20, 1954, in Maplewood, New Jersey. The couple moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., in 1958 where Tina lived until 2011. In addition to raising four children, she worked for many years as Office Manager for the Cheyenne Eye Care Clinic.
An active volunteer in the Cheyenne community, Tina was president of the Cheyenne Little Theatre Association, Women's Civic League, and volunteered with the Hospital Guild, and was a member of P.E.O. and Blue Stockings. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she served in many volunteer positions. Tina played golf and tennis, and loved bridge and mahjong. Tina moved to Sweetwood of Williamstown in Massachusetts in 2013 to be closer to family. She made many new friends there and was lovingly supported by their kind and caring staff.
Survived by her daughter Christina S. Baskett residing in Wellesley, Mass., sons William W. Jr., residing in Bennington, Vermont, Stephen R., residing in Williamstown, Mass., John N. residing in Bay City, Texas, nine grandchildren, sister Dorothy (Dee) Collins Torbert and brother Benjamin G. Dann, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Dorothy Dann, her brother David Dann and her husband William St. Clair.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 22 from 2:00-3:00 at Schrader Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne, Wyoming, followed by burial at Beth El Cemetery in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Donations in memory of Tina can be made to the P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, Iowa, 50312.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 12, 2019