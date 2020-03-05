Home

Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
(860) 749-8413
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St Bernard’s Church
Christina Wegrzyn


1952 - 2020
Christina Wegrzyn Obituary
Christina (Joseph) Wegrzyn, 67, beloved wife of Wayne Wegrzyn, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. She was born in North Adams, MA on July 15, 1952, daughter to Alice (Haddad) Joseph and the late Samuel Joseph. Christina enjoyed a long career as an ICU registered nurse. In her spare time she enjoyed, cooking, gardening, and soaking up the sun on the beach. She also loved to travel, including cross country trips with her husband.

In addition to her mother and her husband, Christina is survived by her children, Morgan Killion and her husband Paul of PA, and Brett Wegrzyn and his wife Amy of CA.

Her family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 4 - 6 pm at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St (rt 190), Somers. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 9 am on Monday, March 9, 2020 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St Bernard's Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Somers Center Cemetery. Donations in Christina's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit www.somersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020
