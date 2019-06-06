|
Christine De Gregorio, 96, died on May 23, 2019 in the presence of her family at Berkshire Place, Pittsfield, Massachusetts. She is reunited with her loving husband Dominick De Gregorio, age 96, who died on January 20, 2018 at their home in New Port Richey Florida. Christine was born in New York City in 1922, one of six children. Her parents, Kristina and Josef, emigrated to America from the Czech Republic in the early 1900's. Dominick, born in New York City in 1921, was one of four children born to Carmelo and Vincenza De Gregorio, who emigrated from Sicily.
Christine and Dominick lived only two blocks apart but might as well have come from two different worlds. They met when young Dominick bravely ventured from his Sicilian neighborhood to the Czech neighborhood to attend a dance. It was love at first sight, and they were married soon after. Shortly after their marriage Dominick joined the Army Airforce and served in Italy as a forward base airplane mechanic. Christine contributed to the war effort by working in a factory as a Riveter. She was also a competitive gymnast, and was scheduled to attend the 1940 Olympics in Helsinki. Unfortunately, the Olympics were cancelled due to the outbreak of World War II.
Christine graduated high school in New York where she received an excellent education. After raising her children during their formative years, she returned to work and expressed her considerable abilities in the banking industry, and as a stenographer for the County of Nassau New York. Dominick, a life insurance and financial agent, was a top salesman for his entire career. Although he had to quit high school in the 9th grade to help support his family, he never lost his appreciation for literature and the arts. Self -taught, he was fluent in three languages, read all of the great classic novels of the time, and became an accomplished artist. Generations of family, friends and clients would receive advice from Dominick on all matters of life and finance.
Christine and Dominick are survived by their two children, Nicole, and Michael De Gregorio (loving companion, Glynis), grandchildren, Vanessa DeGregorio, Alisa Rasmussen (Dan), and Rebecca Ringer (John), great grandchildren, Kira, Anthony, John, Michael, and Erika. They were predeceased by Christine's brothers, Joseph, John, William, Anthony and Jerry, Dominick's sister Mary, Dominick's brothers Anthony and Joseph, and their nephews, Gary, Robert, Andrew and John Henry.
Christine and Dominick enjoyed a long and happy marriage together. The picture above is from their seventy fifth anniversary. Children of Immigrants, survivors of the Great Depression and World War II, they were loving companions, parents, grandparents, and great grandparents. They will be sorely missed, and always loved.
There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be scheduled for family members in New York at a later date. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Berkshire Place, and numerous private care givers who helped in the last years of life.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 6, 2019