Christine (Tina) Ellen Hurlbut of Lee, MA passed away peacefully on June 7th at the age of 67.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bruce; her son Chris Hurlbut and his wife Tiffany; her daughter Jessica Tortora and her husband Tom; and her four grandchildren, Lucas and Grace Hurlbut, Emma and Kayla Tortora; her sister, Mary Burchard and her husband Paul; and many other loving relatives and close friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Carl and Peggy Nelson.
Tina was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. She was most proud of her children and was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. She leaves behind so many beautiful memories that her family will cherish forever.
Kelly Funeral Home will be handling private arrangements. There will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to BMC Cancer Infusion in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bruce; her son Chris Hurlbut and his wife Tiffany; her daughter Jessica Tortora and her husband Tom; and her four grandchildren, Lucas and Grace Hurlbut, Emma and Kayla Tortora; her sister, Mary Burchard and her husband Paul; and many other loving relatives and close friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Carl and Peggy Nelson.
Tina was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. She was most proud of her children and was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. She leaves behind so many beautiful memories that her family will cherish forever.
Kelly Funeral Home will be handling private arrangements. There will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to BMC Cancer Infusion in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.