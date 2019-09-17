|
Christine L. Chasse, 69 of Lenox died Saturday September 14, 2019 at her home. Christine was born in Newton MA on July 23, 1950 daughter to George and Anna (Scannell) Greathead. Christine worked for many years as a hairdresser. Christine is survived by her husband George Chasse of Lenox, her son, Richard Canavan and wife Jennifer of Braintree, her daughter, Stephanie Canavan of Framingham, her brother, George Greathead of Gilmington Iron Works N.H. and her two sisters, Janet Fitzpatrick of Sherborn MA and Laurie Foote of Lenox.
In keeping with Christine's wishes there are no services. BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019