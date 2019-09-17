Home

POWERED BY

Services
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Chasse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine L. Chasse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine L. Chasse Obituary
Christine L. Chasse, 69 of Lenox died Saturday September 14, 2019 at her home. Christine was born in Newton MA on July 23, 1950 daughter to George and Anna (Scannell) Greathead. Christine worked for many years as a hairdresser. Christine is survived by her husband George Chasse of Lenox, her son, Richard Canavan and wife Jennifer of Braintree, her daughter, Stephanie Canavan of Framingham, her brother, George Greathead of Gilmington Iron Works N.H. and her two sisters, Janet Fitzpatrick of Sherborn MA and Laurie Foote of Lenox.

In keeping with Christine's wishes there are no services. BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now