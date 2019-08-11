|
|
ADAMS - Christine R.
Choiniere, 82 of Adams, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the North Adams Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in North Adams on September 28, 1936, daughter of the late Alexander and Mary Dustin Shand she attended Adams schools. Christine was a homemaker all of her life. Christine loved spending time with her family, and also enjoyed playing cards and board games. Christine is survived by three sons; Dale R. Briggs of Cheshire, Steven A. Briggs of North Adams, Bruce A. Briggs of Adams. Four daughters; Luanne L. Gigliotti and her husband William Sr. of Adams, Deborah A. Higgins of Bennington, Kathy M. Garrison and her husband Robert of Madison, Alabama, Stephanie A Forbus of Springfield. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by a son: Roger W. Briggs, a Brother; Harold, and two sisters; Cora, and Florence. Services for Christine will take place Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1PM from the TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME, 6 Summer St., Adams, with the Rev. Steven G. Montesanti, Pastor of the Parish of St. John Paul II in Adams officiating. Calling hours at the funeral home will Tuesday from 11AM until the time of the service. Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019