|
|
On Saturday, July 13, Christopher Brian Bishop of North Adams died at Berkshire Medical Center due to a sudden illness. Chris was born in North Adams, MA on July 29, 1980 to Brian and Debra (Galli) Bishop. As a young boy, he was always in motion. He used that energy to participate in a wide variety of sports--from gymnastics to football. If you can think of a sport, he has likely tried it. The sport that stole his heart, though, was ice hockey. Chris began ice skating at 4 years old and played in the Northern Berkshire Black Bears hockey league into adulthood. After graduating from Drury High School, Class of 1999, he pursued a career as an electrician, working as an apprentice electrician at Tremblay Electric, then Gable Electric. At 21 his career path was cut short by a life-altering auto accident.
Christopher always faced challenges head-on and persevered through the hard work necessary to conquer them. When complications from the auto accident caused a life-threatening illness in his early thirties, he defied the odds once again and not only recovered but went on to enroll at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Although he had to work harder than most, it was a challenge he was determined to beat--and beat it he did!--graduating with his Bachelor of Science degree in 2017.
Chris overcame all of his challenges to take on his ultimate life job as David's dad. In recent years, Chris's life revolved around his son, David J. Raymond. They spent many hours each day creating precious memories. One extra-special memory David will treasure is celebrating his 13th birthday with Chris at Great Wolf Lodge in April 2019. The special bond they shared was admired by everyone that saw them together. Being a dad was Chris's greatest and proudest achievement.
Chris was a passionate sports fan, especially of the Boston Bruins, Red Sox, and NY Giants. He watched their games faithfully and attended games whenever possible.
Christopher is survived by his mother and her partner, Debra Bishop and George Taylor; his father and stepmom, Brian and Dawn Bishop; his son, David; his sister and her husband, Katie and Chad Chenail; and his brother, Jason Bishop. Chris also leaves his paternal grandmother, Nancy Bishop; his niece and nephew, Isabelle and Samuel Chenail; and his aunts and uncles, Cindy and Tom Tinney; Beth and Andy Burdick; George and Sue Galli, Jr.; Michael and Stephanie Galli; and Steven and Kathryn Galli. Additionally, he leaves behind many beloved cousins.
Chris was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, George and Lorraine Galli, Sr. and his paternal grandfather, Ronald Bishop.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Christopher Bishop will be celebrated Friday July 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the David John Raymond Education Fund in care of the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 17, 2019