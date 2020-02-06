Home

Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. ANNE'S IN-THE-FIELDS CHURCH
147 Concord Rd. - Rte. 126
Lincoln, MA
Christopher Burt Brown


1949 - 2020
Christopher Burt Brown Obituary
Christopher Burt Brown, age 71, of Concord unexpectedly passed away on January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Lise Karen Stahl and loving father of Matthew Brown. Also survived by his father his father, Moody Burt Brown of Lenox, MA; sisters Barbara (David) Hawkins of Brookline, MA; Deborah (William) Travers of Darien, CT; and Nancy (Philip) Moss, also of Darien. Also, affectionately remembering Chris, are his nieces, nephews, and godchildren; Whitney, Lauren, Jack, Charlie, and Dalton as well as his many cousins, sisters- and brothers-in-law. Chris was predeceased by his mother, his beloved "Multsa", Patricia (Horn) Brown in 1992. A celebration of Chris's life will be held Saturday, February 22, 11 am at St. Anne's in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 147 Concord Road, LINCOLN. Burial will take place later that day at Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris's memory may be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 472 W Mountain Rd, Lenox, MA 01240 or to the music fund at St. Anne's in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 6, Lincoln, MA 01773. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020
