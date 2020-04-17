|
Christopher John Hitt, age 63, of Dalton, MA passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home after years of coping with a progressive illness. He was born in Pittsfield on October 27, 1956, the son of Judith Hanford Hitt and the late David "Jack" Hitt. He was educated in Dalton schools and was a 1975 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School.
Chris was employed at L.P. Adams Company. Inc. for over forty-four years. He was a dedicated, reliable and trustworthy employee. Chris advanced through his career starting out as a truck driver, then working behind the customer service counter, before moving to Inventory Management where he worked until his retirement in 2019. His favorite pastime was taking his canoe out on the lake for a day of fishing with his lifelong friend, Ed Donovan. He rarely missed Sunday dinners at his Mom's, accompanied by his faithful Jack Russell Terrier, Sookie. During the week, you could find him at his favorite place to eat, The Dalton Restaurant where he shared good food and conversation and lasting friendships. He was a loyal follower of his favorite pro sports teams. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles, Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics fan. Before his health was affected, he enjoyed hunting, mountain biking, hiking and photographing his travels in the outdoors. He also enjoyed participating in his weekly golf league at the Bass Ridge Golf Course.
Christopher is survived by his mother: Judith D. Hitt of Dalton; his four sisters: Catherine (and Karl) Haberl of Tyngsboro, MA, Rosemary (and William) Barschdorf of Dalton, Teresa (and Tony) Marcella of Dalton, and Jeanette Hitt of Sitka, Alaska; his brother: John (and Carrie) Hitt of Scituate, MA; his cousins: Mary Brower of Pittsfield, Joseph and Jerry Moran of Dalton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Chris ("Hitty", "Hitman") will always be remembered and loved by those who knew him as a devoted son, brother, uncle and loyal friend. He was a man of his word without question. He bravely persevered through many of life's difficulties and challenges which he faced with incredible inner strength and courage. He will also be remembered for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. He was deeply loved and he will be greatly missed.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Celebration of Christopher's Life will be held at a later date at St. Agnes Church in Dalton. A private burial was conducted by Father Chris Malatesta in Ashuelot Cemetery. There were no calling hours. DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 East Main Street, Dalton was in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made to St. Agnes Church in Dalton in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 17, 2020