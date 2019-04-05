|
Mr. Christopher J. Reynolds, 32, of Pittsfield, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on March 8, 1987, the son of Tracy Reynolds, he attended McCann Technical School where he studied carpentry.
Christopher worked with Shane Hunter as a carpenter for most of his career.
Christopher enjoyed being outdoors. He loved snowboarding and had a special passion for biking. He also loved carpentry, as one could see from the many pieces he beautifully crafted.
Besides his mother Tracy, of Pittsfield, he is survived by his son, Liam Reynolds. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Gaudette; his sister, Caitlyn Pierce; his aunts, Hope Reynolds and Ellie Stiles; and his uncle, Milton Reynolds. Christopher also leaves behind his large group of beloved cousins.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Christopher J. Reynolds will be Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m at the Dwyer Funeral Home, with the Rev. William Furey, officiating. Calling hours will be held Sunday, prior to the service from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Berkshire County in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 5, 2019