Christopher James "Smitty" Smith, 55, of North Adams died on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA .
Christopher was born in Albany, NY on March 8, 1964 to Jeannine (Cote) Smith and the late James Henry Smith, Jr. He attended McCann Technical High School. For several years he was employed as a logger and excavator. He had a great love for the outdoors and was a member of the Greylock Community Club. He also loved animals and his pets.
Besides his mother, Christopher is survived by his brother Stephen R. (Donna) Smith of Pittsfield and his niece Isabelle Smith and two nephews Oliver and Alexander Smith. He also leaves his cousin Margaret Partrich of Taylor, MI, and many wonderful friends across North Adams
FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of Christopher Smith Life will be held on Saturday, January 25. 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the Greylock Community Club, 548 State Rd., North Adams, MA. The FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUENRAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020