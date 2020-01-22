Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher James Smith


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher James Smith Obituary
Christopher James "Smitty" Smith, 55, of North Adams died on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA .

Christopher was born in Albany, NY on March 8, 1964 to Jeannine (Cote) Smith and the late James Henry Smith, Jr. He attended McCann Technical High School. For several years he was employed as a logger and excavator. He had a great love for the outdoors and was a member of the Greylock Community Club. He also loved animals and his pets.

Besides his mother, Christopher is survived by his brother Stephen R. (Donna) Smith of Pittsfield and his niece Isabelle Smith and two nephews Oliver and Alexander Smith. He also leaves his cousin Margaret Partrich of Taylor, MI, and many wonderful friends across North Adams

FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of Christopher Smith Life will be held on Saturday, January 25. 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the Greylock Community Club, 548 State Rd., North Adams, MA. The FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUENRAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -