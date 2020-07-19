1/1
Christopher John Roberts
1966 - 2020
Christopher John Roberts, Chris, passed away on June 30, 2020. He was born in Pittsfield Mass. April 27, 1966. Chris was the son of Newman Joseph, Joe, and Edythe Roberts of Cheshire Massachusetts. Chris is proceeded in death by his father Joe Roberts who passed away on May 6, 2020. Chris is survived by his mother Edythe, his sister Ruth, and his two nieces Sarah and Emily. Chris worked for Barbizon Lighting Company as their Chief Financial Officer for 20 years in NYC, where he lived on the Upper West side. Chris loved to visit the lake house in Massachusetts, where he grew up and enjoyed jet skiing during the summer months. Donations to the Arthritis Foundation in Chris's name can be made by using this link https://fundraise.arthritis.org/campaign/Chris-Roberts-

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 19, 2020.
