Christopher Stephen Doyle, 27, of Dalton, MA, passed away suddenly on September 15, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield, on October 2, 1991, he is the son of Stephen Doyle and Tina Richter. Christopher was a graduate of Wahconah Regional High School and a graduate of N.E.I.T.
Christopher worked for nine years at Bedard Brothers as a GM Master Tech.
He was a proud, dedicated Firefighter with the Dalton Fire Department and a member of the Lenox Sportsmans Club. Chris enjoyed going camping, bowling and golfing and was a Boston Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved everything pumpkin and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother and father, Tina Richter of Pittsfield and Stephen Doyle of Cheshire; sister, Robin Aldrich of Pittsfield; two brothers, Austin and Cody Doyle, both of Dalton; step-father, Daryl Richter of Pittsfield; grandmother, Helen Doyle of Pittsfield; fiance, Jennifer Spagnuolo of Dalton; his nephew Christian and niece Nevaeh; his best friend, Craig Eggleston of Pittsfield, his fellow brothers and sisters of the Dalton Fire Department, as well as his many close friends.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Christopher S. Doyle will be held, TUESDAY, September 24, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow in Ashuelot Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, MONDAY, September 23, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890. E. Main Street, Dalton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to, Dalton Fire Department or the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 20, 2019