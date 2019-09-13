Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home
577 E. Elkcam Circle
Marco Island, FL 34145
(239) 394-7573
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Scarpa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Scarpa


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Scarpa Obituary
Christopher Scarpa of 260 Bermuda Road passed away at Naples Community Hospital surrounded by his family after a long illness.

Chris was born in Pittsfield, MA on February 15, 1967 to Ernest Scarpa and Jean Danforth Scarpa. Chris spent his early childhood and attended school in Lee, MA. His family moved to Marco Island in 1982 and Chris attended Marco Island Baptist School. Chris later attained his GED.

Early in his career, Chris worked at Progressive Auto Center. Chris also worked for various lawn care and property maintenance businesses for a number of years. Chris started Scarpa Pressure Washing in 1996 and completed many roof, lanai and dock projects throughout Collier County.

Constantly on the go, Chris would always find time to sit and chat, share a laugh and needle you. If you needed a hand, Chris would be the first to volunteer. He loved the outdoors and his Dallas Cowboys. You wouldn't want to be around him on Sunday afternoon when the Cowboys were playing, unless they were winning of course!

Chris was a gentle soul with an easy smile. He worked hard, played hard and survived some hard times. He will be missed tremendously.

Chris is survived by his brothers Paul (wife Jen), John (wife Kathy), Mark (wife Cynthia) and sister Cara. In addition, he is survived by nephews John Jr., Dominic and nieces Lyndsay, Desiree, Heidi and Paige.

He was predeceased by his parents.

A memorial service was held at Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home located at 577 East Elkcam Circle on Marco Island, FL on August 27, 2019. Burial will take place at a later date. The family asks that donations be made, in Chris' memory, to St. Matthews House, 2001 Airport Rd. South in Naples, Florida 34112.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now