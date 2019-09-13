|
|
Christopher Scarpa of 260 Bermuda Road passed away at Naples Community Hospital surrounded by his family after a long illness.
Chris was born in Pittsfield, MA on February 15, 1967 to Ernest Scarpa and Jean Danforth Scarpa. Chris spent his early childhood and attended school in Lee, MA. His family moved to Marco Island in 1982 and Chris attended Marco Island Baptist School. Chris later attained his GED.
Early in his career, Chris worked at Progressive Auto Center. Chris also worked for various lawn care and property maintenance businesses for a number of years. Chris started Scarpa Pressure Washing in 1996 and completed many roof, lanai and dock projects throughout Collier County.
Constantly on the go, Chris would always find time to sit and chat, share a laugh and needle you. If you needed a hand, Chris would be the first to volunteer. He loved the outdoors and his Dallas Cowboys. You wouldn't want to be around him on Sunday afternoon when the Cowboys were playing, unless they were winning of course!
Chris was a gentle soul with an easy smile. He worked hard, played hard and survived some hard times. He will be missed tremendously.
Chris is survived by his brothers Paul (wife Jen), John (wife Kathy), Mark (wife Cynthia) and sister Cara. In addition, he is survived by nephews John Jr., Dominic and nieces Lyndsay, Desiree, Heidi and Paige.
He was predeceased by his parents.
A memorial service was held at Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home located at 577 East Elkcam Circle on Marco Island, FL on August 27, 2019. Burial will take place at a later date. The family asks that donations be made, in Chris' memory, to St. Matthews House, 2001 Airport Rd. South in Naples, Florida 34112.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019