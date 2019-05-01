|
|
Christopher W. Puntin, 44, of Pittsfield passed away unexpectedly on Saturday April 27 in a tragic hunting accident.
Born in Pittsfield on December 18th 1974, the son of William L. and Mary Ellen (Davis) Puntin. Chris was raised in Pittsfield and was a 1992 graduate of Pittsfield High School. He graduated from Berkshire Community College in 1994 and then went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1997.
He had a love for baseball which started in Minor League and continued through high school, playing on both the American Legion Post 68 and Pittsfield High School teams. Most recently Chris was considered a partner in Virgilio Construction of Pittsfield, where he had quickly worked his way into the hearts of the whole Virgilio family. He had an admirable work ethic and was highly regarded for his many skills and talents.
Chris lived his life to spend time with his family and friends, doing anything from manning the grill to attempting ballet with his 3 yr. old niece. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, happiest outdoors. He could often be found enjoying his time with his family at their home on Goose Pond. He served as President of the local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation as well as a board member of the State chapter of the NWTF.
His proudest accomplishment in life was being a father and best friend to his son Nick. In February, he and his "everything", Carla, were finally able to move into the new home that they proudly built together, on the Halley's family farm in Pittsfield. He took to farm life naturally and it was not unusual to find him running the tractors, collecting eggs, or throwing hay to the cows.
To know Chris, even just a little, was to know his friendly smile, quick sense of humor, and his selflessness. He was always eager to help others and lived his life with honesty and integrity.
In addition to his parents, he leaves his son Nicholas A. Puntin, his sister Beth (Puntin) Ortins (Jimmy Ortins), his beloved nephew and niece Vincent and Caroline Ortins, his life partner Carla Halley and her son Tyler Lampro. He is also survived by his ex-wife Elizabeth Puntin, mother of Nicholas, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral Notice: Calling Hours will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Funeral Services will take place Friday, May 3, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. from the funeral home followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 196 Elm St., Pittsfield with the Rev. Michael Bernier, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in the Family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: THE NICHOLAS PUNTIN TRUST, C/0 LAW OFFICE OF CRAIG N. HARTWELL, 35 FERNCROFT ROAD, SUITE 100, MIDDLETON, MA 01949. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 1, 2019