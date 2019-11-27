|
Claire (Arnold) Blair, 79 of North Adams, MA died Sunday November 24, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in Stamford, VT on September 23, 1940 daughter of Ludger and Rose (Courtemanche) Arnold. She attended Drury High School. Claire worked at BerkMatics for over 30 years until her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary and St. John Bosco Churches. Claire enjoyed playing Bingo, trips to the casino and a glass of wine with ice cubes.
She was the widow of Raymond F. Blair who died on April 22, 2013. They were married on June 28, 1958. Survivors include two daughters- Ruth Snow and her husband, Larry of Arlington, VT and Jennifer Blair and her partner, Mike Rich of Adams; four grandchildren- Stacy Snow Lee, April Houran, Larry Snow Jr. and Lukas Yelle. She also leaves seven great grandchildren- Megan, Ryan, Nicole, Madison, Lisa, Katie, and Katelyn; her honorary grandchildren- Jackie and Samantha Rich; one sister- Susan Dupuis of Readsboro and nieces and nephews. Three brothers and two sisters are deceased including Rose Ouimette, Georgette Hazzard and Albert, Aime and Rosaire Arnold.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Claire Blair will be Friday November 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be Friday morning from 10-11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to Berkshire Humane Society or Second Chance Animal Shelter in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019