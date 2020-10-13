Claire E. Munger, 95, of Pittsfield died Wednesday, October 7th at her home in Pittsfield surrounded by her loving friends.
Born on May 7, 1925 in Pittsfield, MA., to the late Charles and Agnes Gaudreau Roulier, she attended local schools. After high school, Claire worked as an executive secretary for Jack Welch and also General Electric until her retirement in 1987.
Claire was a communicant of St. Theresa's Church and more recently St. Ann Church.
Mrs. Munger married Arthur Munger on May 21, 1960. He pre-deceased her on March 3, 1976.
Claire enjoyed being around those she loved. She had a tremendous love for all animals, had a huge heart and would give you the shirt off of her back to anyone in need. She loved deeply and she loved hard.
Mrs. Munger is survived by her beloved cat, Lily, her dear friends; the McLaughlin and Linehan families, Stanley Prentice, her team; Nancy, Tina, Pat, Tracy, Melinda, Peggy, Nissa, Tami, and Barry Lobovits and many cousins. A sincere appreciation and thanks to Kindred at Home and Hospice Care in the Berkshires.
There will be an hour of visitation on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:30-10:30am at the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's cemetery in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's memory may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Roche Funeral Home.
