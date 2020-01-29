Home

Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish
70 Marshall St
North Adams, MA
View Map
Claire Eleanor Roy


1928 - 2020
Claire Eleanor Roy Obituary
Claire Eleanor Roy, 91, of North Adams passed away on January 27, 2020 at Williamstown Commons.

Claire was born in North Adams on February 27, 1928 to the late Clarence A. and Amanda (Rancourt) Roy. She was a 1947 graduate of Drury High School and received her Nursing Degree in 1952 from Worcester City Hospital and her Masters Degree in nursing in 1968 from Boston College.

Claire held many positions in the nursing profession including Administrator of Nursing Services at North Adams Regional Hospital. She taught student nurses at Pittsfield General Hospital, McCann Technical School and Southwestern Vermont College. Claire was a longtime communicant at Notre Dame du Sacre Couer Church in North Adams. She enjoyed all aspects of nursing especially the elderly and was an ombudsman for the state of Massachusetts. Claire enjoyed traveling and dining out with her friends.

Claire leaves several cousins and her longtime friend and caregiver Lynn Boyd and her family.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Funeral Mass for Claire will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, 70 Marshall St., North Adams, MA. At her request there will be no calling hours. Burial will take place on a later date at Southview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Claire's memory may be made to the Friends of the North Adams Public Library through the FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME who is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020
