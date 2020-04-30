|
Claire I. Burbank, 87, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away April 25, 2020 at Craneville Place in Dalton with her loving husband at her side.
Born in North Adams, MA on December 10, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Raoul and Cora Lussier Dupuis.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School and went on to marry Alfred Burbank on September 3, 1955.
Primarily a homemaker, Mrs. Burbank previously worked for Pittsfield Milk Exchange, General Electric, Adams Supermarket and was a secretary at St. Francis Church.
She was a communicant of St. Agnes Church and enjoyed music, dancing, flowers and birds.
Mrs. Burbank leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Alfred Burbank of Pittsfield; children, Susan Burbank and partner Tom Kilfeather of Pittsfield, and Sandra Stagner and husband Sean of Goffstown, NH, and Steven A. Burbank and wife Audra of Coltsville, PA. Two grandchildren, Steven C. Burbank and Shawn Burbank and wife Stephanie; as well as her great-granddaughter, Addyson Burbank, and also many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by five brothers and a sister.
The family would like to thank all those at Craneville Place and also HospiceCare in The Berkshires that gave Claire loving care.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to ; Craneville Place; or HospiceCare in The Berkshires, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020