|
|
Mrs. Claire M. Bartini 88, of Lee, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
She was born in Cheshire, MA on August 25, 1930 the daughter of Angelo and Anna Magri and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School. She lived on Highlawn Farm for many years with her husband George D. (Georgie/Gigi) Bartini, who died on December 28, 2008. The two were married on May 20, 1950.
Claire leaves her children: Peter M. Bartini and his husband Leonard of Longmeadow, MA, Michael D. Bartini and his wife Grace of Wellsley, MA and Susan Brown and her husband Paul of Lee; and her beloved grandchildren: Matt Bartini of Atlanta and Samantha and Abigail Brown of Lee. She loved her Bassi and Magri relatives and a longtime family friend, Pama Miller of Arlington.
Claire had a passion for reading, especially anything to do with WWII. She was a frequent visitor to the Lee Library and always came home with a bag of books which only lasted a few days and then she went back down to get more. She loved gardening and made the best soup in town. She held only a few jobs in her life and her favorites were working for Butch Bragdon at the Lee Sunoco and finishing her career with Sherri Miller at Brown Memorial Court.
Claire had a wonderful group of friends that loved to stop by and chat over a cup of tea. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Lee.
A celebratory memorial will be held at a future date to be announced.
Since her passion was reading, if you'd like to make a memorial donation to the Lee Library in her name please do so in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 30, 2019