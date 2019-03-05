|
Clara DalBarco Burns passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 at the Lee Healthcare Facility. She was predeceased by her husband, John Joseph (JJ) Burns.
Born in Lee, Massachusetts on October 17, 1924, she was the daughter of Eliseo and Fabrizzia (Pellizzari) DalBarco.
Clara graduated from Lee High School with the class of 1942. After graduation she worked in Pittsfield, for the Karam Insurance Agency, until she was married on December 13, 1958. She and JJ embarked on an Army life, had two children and lived in Germany, California and Georgia before settling back in Lee. Clara then worked for Western Wire, Bombardier East and eventually retired from the Lee National Bank.
As the middle of 5 daughters her life was always surrounded by a large extended family and nothing made her happier. She cherished the times she spent with her sisters and their families.
The true joy of her life came with the birth of her Grandchildren. After she retired, she loved getting up early and helping to get the kids off to school. Every Thursday was "roni night" and it was never clear who enjoyed it more, her or her grandchildren.
Mostly, Clara led a simple life. She filled it with her family, friends, love of gardening, reading and keeping track of politics. Though life was not always easy, she had a devout faith and was a Communicant of St. Mary's Church in Lee her entire life. She was loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Colleen and her husband, Chris Brown of Manchester; sisters, Norma DalBarco Buratto of Lee, Rena Dalbarco Masiero of Lenox; grandchildren: Jane Louise and her husband, Theo Pulfer-Terino, John Joseph Burns, Liam Robert Burns and Abby Rose Burns, all of Lee, Nicholas George Brown of Manchester, MA and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband JJ, she was predeceased by her son, Sean Patrick Burns; sisters: Fanny DalBarco Valenti and Enes DalBarco Flynn; her brothers-in-law: Joseph Valenti, James Flynn, Guido Masiero and Guerrino Buratto; beloved niece and nephew Ann Bernadette and Michael Jay Buratto.
Funeral Services for Clara Burns will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7, 10AM at St. Mary's Church with a Liturgy of Christian Burial. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A Visiting Hour from 9 - 10AM will be held at ST. MARY'S CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's School in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019