Clara "Claire" Margaret Gomes, 98, of Pine Grove Manor, Dalton, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her home.
Born in Lee on December 14, 1920, a daughter of Rosario and Grazia Avanzato Bona, she was a 1939 graduate of Lee High School and a 1940 graduate of the Academy of Beauty Culture in Springfield.
A hairdresser by trade, Mrs. Gomes also taught at the LaBaron Hairdressing Academy in Pittsfield. She was later employed by the Pittsfield Public Schools as a cafeteria worker at Pittsfield High School for ten years.
Mrs. Gomes was a communicant of St. Agnes Church. She had been a communicant of St. Francis Xavier Church where she taught catechism. In earlier years, she was a Boy Scout Den Mother.
Her greatest joy in life was the time spent with her family and the beautiful memories they made together.
Mrs. Gomes leaves her husband of 69 years, Ulysses "Lee" Gomes, whom she married May 27, 1950, at St. Mary Church in Lee.
She is also survived by two sons, Edward (wife Sandra) Gomes of San Antonio, Texas, Alan (wife Jane) Gomes of Littleton, Mass., a daughter, Rita Gomes of Pittsfield; a brother, Tony Bona of Dalton; two sisters, Mary Simeone of Lenox, and Ann Serridge of Dalton; three grandsons, Tony Gomes, Zachary Gomes, and Evan Bachand; three granddaughters, Sonya Ireland, Allison Gomes, and Brianna Gomes; five great grandsons, and two great granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by a brother, Augustine Bona.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Clara "Claire" M. Gomes will be held Monday, June 24, at 11:00 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD with Rev. Christopher A. Malatesta, Pastor of St. Agnes Church, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee. Calling hours will precede the service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Church Food Pantry, Brightside for Families and Children, or to a in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 22, 2019