|
|
Clarke Morgan, D.D.S., 85, passed away at his home in Valatie on September 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bethlehem, PA, to Emery and Edith (Gustafson) Morgan on June 26, 1934 and was a man dedicated to his family with great love for God and his country.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley; a son, Tim; a daughter, Kim, and her husband Doug. Also surviving are a brother-in-law, Robert Seidel and his wife, JoAnne, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother as well as his daughter, Lisa Marie Morgan, who passed away in 2017.
He graduated from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, PA and attended Penn State University and Muhlenberg College. On August 10, 1957 he married Shirley Seidel in Allentown, PA. After graduating from Temple University School of Dentistry in 1959 he served in the United States Air Force as a Captain in the Dental Corps. In 1962, he and Shirley settled in Columbia County and he began working as a dentist with the Rip Van Winkle Foundation in Canaan. He entered into private practice serving the Chatham community in 1965 and retired in 1998.
A devoted family man, Clarke enjoyed sharing stories and discussing a variety of topics especially when all were gathered for dinnertime. He shared his love of sports, music, and the natural world with his children and set an example as a kind and thoughtful man. His love of sports and the outdoors began as a young boy. He played baseball, ran track through high school and college and was a life long Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Eagles fan. He enjoyed fly-fishing on the Kinderhook Creek, the Battenkill, and the Ausable River in the Adirondacks. He also traveled several times to Newfoundland, Canada for fishing excursions led by his friend, Al Clements. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with Shirley and spending time with his family. He also valued time spent with friends from Berkshire Cardiac Rehab in Pittsfield, MA.
He was a man of great faith and a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Valatie. The friendships he made there were a source of great joy for him.
The family appreciates the love, support, and prayers of family and friends over the past year and is grateful for the excellent care provided by Community Hospice.
Memorial contributions in Clarke's name may be made to Community Hospice, 47 Liberty Street, Catskill, NY 12414 or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient support at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or at www.jimmyfund.org/gift
Funeral services will be at Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home in Valatie, NY on Thursday, September 19 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Samantha Perret officiating. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Stuyvesant Falls Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 16, 2019