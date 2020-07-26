Claudette Lorraine Cancilla passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 at Kimball Farms in Lenox, Massachusetts she was loved dearly by all who knew her and cared for her during her stay there.
Born on March 14, 1936 and Adams, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Hector Molleur and Margaret Kirby Molleur. She is survived by her two younger sisters, Margo and Elaine. Claudette graduated Pittsfield high school in 1954. She attended the college of our Lady of the Elms, graduating with her bachelors in education in 1958.
She married her beloved late husband, Anthony G Cancilla, Jr. August 9, 1958. That same day, the newlyweds moved across the country to San Antonio Texas where they lived for three years and had two children, Michael and Toni Marie.
The Cancilla's moved back to Claudette's hometown of Pittsfield in 1966 buying the house on Commonwealth Avenue were their daughter Ann Margaret was born. They would reside in that home for the next 52 years. Claudette always kept busy, a trait she passed down to her children.
She was a longtime member and 2 time president of the college club also a member of a gourmet group and a poker group. She loved knitting and gardening and days spent outside, planting and cultivating flowers with her husband, Tony. She was part of a bridge club, spreading her love of the game to Toni Marie and her granddaughter, Sara. They played weekly around the kitchen table for over 10 years. Claudette flourished with her full calendar and being surrounded by her many friends and family.
A particular favorite of Claudette's was entertaining her friends and family most holidays. She is remembered dearly as a generous and gracious hostess. Her incomparable chocolate chip cookies were loved by all. Her granddaughters Sara and Eva have wonderful memories of making both edible treats and inedible experiments complete with a messy kitchen and a whole lot of love.
Claudette has reunited with her life husband in heaven. She will be dearly missed by her sisters, Margo Martino of Lenox and Elaine Thayer of Royal Oak, Michigan, her children Michael Anthony Cancilla and his wife Barbara of Springfield Alabama and grandson Perry Ryan, Toni Marie Massery and Husband John of Pittsfield, Ma. and granddaughter Sara Margaret, Ann Margaret Cole of Cheshire, Massachusetts and granddaughter Eva Margaret as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
She will forever be remembered as loving, generous, and caring and very talented. Her lasting legacy is one of strength and resilience.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Claudette L. Cancilla will be held, Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Entombment will follow in St. Michael the Archangel Mausoleum in St. Joseph Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made through Dery Funeral Home to hospice care of the Berkshires. To leave memories or condolences, please visit www.DERYFUNERALHOME.com