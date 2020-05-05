Claudia M. Thompson
1944 - 2020
Claudia M. Smith Thompson, 76, of Safety Harbor, FL passed on April 24, 2020 after a long illness.

Beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Born March 4, 1944 in Ames Iowa, daughter of Maxwell and Mildred Smith.

She was a 1962 graduate of Ames High School and a longtime resident of Dalton and Pittsfield, MA, as well as Ames, Iowa.

Claudia was a loving, generous and unwaveringly kind woman. A member of Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church and First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, where she cherished singing in their choir. Claudia enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, and loved arts and crafts.

She is survived by her sisters: Della Sella of WI; Marilyn Gorham of IL and Joy Smith of OR. Claudia was previously married to Gert Thompson of Dalton, MA from 1962 to 1984. She is survived by her children; Scott Thompson of Valrico, FL, Steve and his wife Dawn Thompson of Oldsmar, FL, and Linda Thompson Foster of Gainesville, GA. Her beloved grandchildren are Christian Thompson, Zoe and her husband Gregg Emmerman, Cana Lugo, Chase Thompson, Ethan Thompson and Sarah Thompson of FL, Cherith Lugo and Gage Thompson of MA, Jared Foster of USMC and Jewel Foster of GA and three great grandchildren.

A memorial service and celebration of life will take place at a date to be announced.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 5, 2020.
