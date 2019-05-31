|
Clayton Walter Curry, age 91, of Commonwealth Avenue, Pittsfield, died May 29, 2019 at home following a short illness.
Born in Pittsfield on February 8, 1928, son of the late Joseph H. Curry and Clara (Krieger) Curry, he was a 1948 graduate of St. Joseph's Central High School, where he played football and baseball. After high School he was employed by General Electric Company in the winding department until being drafted into the United States Army. Attached to the 206th Field Artillery, he served in Munich Germany. Upon completion of his military duty, Walt went back to work at General Electric in the Plastics department. He was elected divisional steward for 15 years, a member of IUE #255, and an IUE delegate to the Northeastern district. He also served as safety coordinator for the Plastics Division. Mr. Curry was a Sacred Heart Boy Scout Troop #20 Scoutmaster and District Commissioner. Walt belonged to the Tri Town Trotters Square Dance Club and served as President. He and his wife Mary were married on November 8, 1952 at Sacred Heart Church.
Many summers were spent camping with his growing family. Upon retirement they continued, along with grandchildren now, to go on a weeklong camping vacations visiting various spots in the northeast.
Walter was pre deceased by his wife of 64 years, Mary (Kelley). He leaves five sons: Glenn T. Curry, Joseph (Jody) W. Curry and his wife Robin, Thomas W. Curry and his wife Deborah, Paul M. Curry and his wife Brenda all of Pittsfield. Craig J. Curry and his wife Tracey of Walworth, NY: Two Daughters, Karin S. Bradley and her husband Scott of Pittsfield, Marie-Ellen Wool and her husband David of Dudley, MA. He has 16 Grandchildren: Michelle Shiner, Amanda Curry, Crista Curry, Michaela Curry, Nicholaus Bradley, Christopher Bradley, Kathryn Bradley, John Wool, Eric Wool, Nathan Wool, Lindsay Curry, Lauren Curry, Rebecca Curry, Thomas Curry, Timothy Curry, Sara Curry and 6 great-grand children. He was Pre deceased by two brothers Joseph Curry and Albert Curry and 5 sisters, Marie Clarke, Helen Ahles, Elizabeth Flynn, Grace Daley and Theresa Sammon. Walt's 99-year-old sister, Lucille Pastore, still lives on Cape Cod.
There will be no calling hours just a private family funeral. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to , in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 31, 2019