Clifford F. "Sonny" Avery Jr.
1932 - 2020
Clifford F. "Sonny" Avery, Jr., 88, of Peru, MA, passed away September 23, 2020 at his home.

Born in Greenfield, MA on February 25, 1932, he was the son of the late Lillian Wheeler Avery and Clifford F. Avery, Sr.

He married the former Judith A. Durant on December 25, 1975. Mr. Avery worked as a logger for many years for various logging companies. He enjoyed hunting.

Sonny leaves behind his wife, Judith Avery of Peru; son Jim Shackett and wife Julie of Virginia Beach, VA; daughter, Jeannine Rondeau and husband Will of North Adams, MA; two grandchildren, Josh and Jamie; two brothers, Mickey and Donald Avery and a sister, Dottie Turner, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Susan Avery in 2006.

FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
890 Main Street
Dalton, MA 01226
(413) 684-0142
