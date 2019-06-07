|
|
Clifford R. Bliss, Jr. passed away on June 3, 2019 at the age of 59 while a patient at the Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC.
Clifford (Cliff) was born Oct 24, 1959 to Clifford and Madeline (Upton) Bliss. He attended schools in Clarksburg and North Adams, MA before marrying the love of his life Rose (Perras) on June 12, 1982 and moving to Seneca, SC in 1991.
He was a great storyteller, an avid pool player and gardener, but his greatest passion was spending time with his family, whom he loved with all his heart. Cliff was that one you could always count on; always ready to lend a hand, never expecting thanks or payment. We all wish we could have someone like Cliff in our lives. He is already sorely missed.
He was preceded in passing by his parents Clifford and Madeline, as well as Kenneth Andrews, John Martin, Helen Sylvester, Steve Richardson, Jeff Borski and Robert Steenburg Jr.
He is survived in South Carolina by his best friend and wife, Rose, as well as his sons Craig Perras and Joseph Bliss.
He is also survived by 3 brothers; Jerry Bliss and wife JoAnne of Harrodsburg, KY, David Bliss of Rivermore Falls, ME, and Bryan Bliss with wife Emily of Okinawa, Japan.
Cliff leaves 4 sisters; Barbara Andrews and fianc Max Fletcher of Highland Springs, VA, Carol Martin of North Adams, MA, Karen Killoren with husband Dennis of Murrells Inlet, SC and Michelle Bliss of Clarksburg, MA.
Cliff was the proud Papa of 4 grandchildren: Andi Smith, Hazel Perras, Ava Perras and Alex Bliss as well as 3 great-grandchildren: Brannon, Kailyn and Brantley.
Cliff loved every one of his 25 nieces and nephews along with several great-nieces and nephews. In Walhalla, SC, Cliff also leaves behind his Mother-In-Law Mary Ann Keeney, whom he loved dearly.
Cliff is also survived by Best Friends and Sister-and-Brother-in-law Ann and Bruce Kenyon of West Union, SC, as well as John LainCpAlbert and Sue Perras, Dorothy Richardson, Patricia and Robert Steenburg Sr., and Mary Ann Borski.
If this seems like a lot of people, you will begin to understand how loved Cliff was and how much we miss him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor and remember our beloved Cliff.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 7, 2019