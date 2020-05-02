Clifton Richard "Sonny" Thomas son of the late Clifton A. Thomas and Vera (Kent) Thomas of North Adams, Ma. Born on May 3rd, 1933 he was the oldest of six children and predeceased by his brothers; Robert Thomas, Donald Wright, Henry Wright and his sister Nancy Scalise. He leaves behind his youngest sister Shirley Goodell of Bennington, VT.
Clifton was raised in North Adams attending local schools until enlisting in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. A proud veteran of the Korean Conflict he served from 1951 through 1954. Upon his return he was united in holy matrimony to Constance Joyce (Hurlbut) Thomas on January 11th, 1958. Clifton is survived by his wife Constance of 62 years; son Michael Thomas of Vergennes, VT, daughters Sonya Shea, Shelly Davine, Karen Buffkin all of North Adams Ma, and he was predeceased by his son Stephen Thomas. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a host of loving nieces and nephews. May his memory, influence and presence remain in the lives of everyone who knew and cherished him. On April 25th Clifton passed quietly in his sleep with family at his side.
Clifton worked in local industry until he joined the Laborers International Union local 473. He was honored with a "50 Year Membership Certificate" for 50 years of continuous, dedicated service. He worked as a laborer and foreman for J.H. Maxymillian Construction for over 25 years before retiring in 1995. After retirement Clifton and Constance spent many winters in Florida before moving to Port Richey, FL. They returned to North Adams last May due to Clifton's failing health.
Clifton was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church, the American Legion Post 125, VFW Post 996, ELKS Lodge #487 and the Greylock Community Club all in North Adams. While living in the Senate Manor in Florida he was head of security, Neighborhood Watch for a few years. Clifton enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards. His real joy was being surrounded by family and friends; especially the grand-kids and great grand-babies where everyone knew him as Poppy or Pop.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service for Clifton Thomas will be at a day and time to be announced at Flynn and Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals West Chapels, 521 West Main Street North Adams, MA Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 2, 2020.