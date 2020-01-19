|
Miss Clothilde E. Tessier of Pittsfield, Massachusetts passed away on January 14, 2020 to be with her parents who are now all resting in the eternal care of our Lord.
Clothilde was born on November 3, 1929 to a loving, close knit French Canadian family, the 14th of 15 children in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Her parents were Ernest Tessier and Amabilis (Durhaime)Tessier both hailing originally from the province of Quebec, Canada.
Clothilde was educated in Holyoke and then began private academic tutelage under the guidance of her sister, Sr. Sainte Marie-Des-Victoires (formerly Francoise Tessier) from the order of the Presentation of Mary. All things French were important to Clothilde - the language, the literature and the music - Clothilde sang in the convent's church choir for many years - songs which she happily shared with the citizens of Pittsfield upon request.
Casually known as the Queen of Pittsfield, Clothilde lived most of her adult life in the Pittsfield area. She enjoyed her time at the Pittsfield Senior Center sharing her love of the French language with her many friends. Her daily routine was very regular and everyone she encountered on a weekly basis delighted in her unfailing good cheer and zeal for life.
Clothilde leaves her sister, Monica Tessier Graveline of Palmer, Massachusetts, two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Rita Tessier and Mrs. Pat Tessier, both of Springfield, Massachusetts, as well as many nieces and nephews. Clothilde fondly remembered her many summer vacations with her late brother, Steve (Etienne)Tessier and his wife, Rita.
Clothilde's enjoyed her home in Pittsfield where the resident staff formed a loving environment for her along with her housemates whom Clothilde insisted on caring for herself, too. Known as "Tessie" to all in Pittsfield, Clothilde was especially close to her Friday companion, Emiliene, her friend of 30 years, Irene, her counselor, Pamela, her driver, Robert and her dedicated House Supervisor, Zoe, who provided Clothilde with stability and security for which Clothilde's family is most grateful. Lastly recent House Mother, Gretchen, and Nurse Tracy of Berkshire Hospice thoughtfully provided Clothilde with her final care.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dery Funeral Home of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. A private graveside burial service will be held in the Palmer, MA cemetery where Clothilde will be laid to rest with her Graveline-Tessier family. Donations in Clothilde's name and spirit can be made to the French Institute c/o Assumption College. For additional information here, please visit www.DeryFuneralHome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020