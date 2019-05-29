|
Coleen Frances Kushi, 52, of Pittsfield, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Pittsfield on January 2, 1967, the daughter of Ellen Buckley Kushi and the late Timothy Francis Kushi, she was a 1985 graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Coleen worked for many years at her parent's restaurant, Timothy's, and later worked for the family hot sauce company, TK's Buffalo Hot Wing Sauce.
She had a love for all animals, especially horses and dogs. She leaves behind her beloved Homer, who gave her much comfort and happiness.
Besides her mother, Ellen, of Dalton, she is survived by her siblings, Terence Kushi and his wife Donna, Kelly Buckley and her husband Brian and Kristen Kushi and her partner Paul Callahan, and many nieces and nephews.
Coleen was predeceased by her father, Timothy, her life partner, Timothy Rattigan and her nephew, Thomas Joseph.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Coleen Kushi will be Thursday, May 30, 2019, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Agnes Church in Dalton at 11:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow alongside her father at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours at the Dwyer Funeral Home will be Thursday morning, before the service, from 9:30 until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berkshire Humane Society, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 29, 2019