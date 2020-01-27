|
Coleen M. Curley, 67, of 15 Endicott St. passed away on Monday morning, January 20, 2020 at her home. Born in Pittsfield, MA., on February 7, 1953, the daughter of the late John and Mary Curley, she graduated from the University of Massachusetts with her degree in education.
For the majority of her career, Coleen worked as a wood carver.
Coleen is survived by her siblings, John Curley, Barbara Curley, and Kevin Curley, as well as a nephew Jeremy Curley and a grandnephew Chase Curley.
Funeral Notice:
A private graveside service for immediate family only for Coleen Curley will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 27, 2020