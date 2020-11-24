Colonel (r) George William Pate of Centerville, MA and Venice, FL passed to his eternal rest on Thursday, November 19, at Cape Cod Hospital with family by his side. He was 91 years old.
George had a full and happy life. Some of his last words were instruction to tell you all that! Always full of wit and witticism, he had a joke for any and every occasion. As a proud Irishman, he was loaded with charm and the gift of gab. As a husband, father, father-in-law, uncle and/or friend, he had a big heart full of love, compassion and good will.
George leaves behind his wife and soulmate, Lorraine (Giroux) Pate. They were married a little over 70 years. To quote George about celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary "I don't remember not being married."!
George leaves behind his three married "kids"; Marie Field (Terry) of Lenox, MA, Margaret Pate Griffiths (Dan) of W. Brookfield and Thomas Pate (Judy Toy) of W. Roxbury, MA. He leaves his four special grandchildren: Kevin, Morgan and Marc Griffiths and Maegan Pate.
Born in Revere, MA on July 6, 1929 to Claude Washington and Helen (McCool) Pate, George went on to enjoy a dual career both with the US Air Force and as a hospital administrator. His Air Force career began with the Army Air Corp as an aeromedical evacuation technician. After achieving a business degree from American International College (AIC), George was commissioned as a lieutenant. From the Massachusetts Air National Guard to active duty at the Office of the US Air Force Surgeon General, George served with pride and rose to the rank of full Colonel. In his civilian career, George focused on hospital administration. Shortly after completing an MBA from AIC, George joined the staff at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA. He held the role of Director of Professional Services and Assistant Hospital Administrator from 1967 to 1976. He left BMC to resume his active duty Air Force career. He retired in 1988, and later became a snow-bird residing in Centerville, MA and Venice, Fl.
George was blessed with a full and happy life. He had a family he loved as much as we loved him. He loved to travel and literally saw the world. He loved his RV's and owned many. Though we have shed many tears since we said good-bye, we can't help but look back at the life of this very special man with a smile and lots of great memories. We salute you Dad and leave you with one bit of advice "careful crossing East Street".
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 6 at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, 230 S. Main St., Centerville, MA. Interment will follow at 12:45 p.m. in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriners Hospitals for Children
Springfield.