William C. Koch, Jr., 87 of Raleigh, NC, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Hillcrest in Durham. He was born on May 9, 1933 in Adams, MA to William C. Sr, and Elsie Kleiner Koch. He was a graduate of Adams High School, the University of Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Science Degree, majoring in Mathematics and minoring in Education. He also graduated from the University of Michigan with a Master of Science Degree in Industrial Administration. During the Vietnam War he flew more than 100 combat and combat support missions in Southeast Asia.
On November 7, 1970, Bill married the love of his life, Jean. They were married for 35 years and traveled the world together. When Bill retired from the Air Force, they settled in Raleigh. Bill worked with Progress Energy in Disaster Recovery Planning and Data Security. When he retired again, he worked as a volunteer with the American Red Cross.
He served on the Board of Trustees at Heritage Bible College, which was the alma mater of his wife, Rev. Jean Koch. Bill was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church of Adams, MA.
Bill was predeceased by his parents and wife. He is survived by several cousins, their families, and nieces and nephews by marriage. He also leaves behind many friends and neighbors who will dearly miss him.
A viewing only will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh on Saturday, August 22, from 12:00pm until 4:00pm. Masks must be worn. A virtual service will be announced on the funeral home website. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Service Dogs of Virginia or the American Cancer Society
