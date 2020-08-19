1/1
Colonel William C. Koch U.S.A.F. Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colonel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Koch, Jr., 87 of Raleigh, NC, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Hillcrest in Durham. He was born on May 9, 1933 in Adams, MA to William C. Sr, and Elsie Kleiner Koch. He was a graduate of Adams High School, the University of Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Science Degree, majoring in Mathematics and minoring in Education. He also graduated from the University of Michigan with a Master of Science Degree in Industrial Administration. During the Vietnam War he flew more than 100 combat and combat support missions in Southeast Asia.

On November 7, 1970, Bill married the love of his life, Jean. They were married for 35 years and traveled the world together. When Bill retired from the Air Force, they settled in Raleigh. Bill worked with Progress Energy in Disaster Recovery Planning and Data Security. When he retired again, he worked as a volunteer with the American Red Cross.

He served on the Board of Trustees at Heritage Bible College, which was the alma mater of his wife, Rev. Jean Koch. Bill was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church of Adams, MA.

Bill was predeceased by his parents and wife. He is survived by several cousins, their families, and nieces and nephews by marriage. He also leaves behind many friends and neighbors who will dearly miss him.

A viewing only will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh on Saturday, August 22, from 12:00pm until 4:00pm. Masks must be worn. A virtual service will be announced on the funeral home website. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Service Dogs of Virginia or the American Cancer Society.

To view a full obituary or to share condolences for the family, please visit www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved