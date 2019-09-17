|
|
Our beloved Conor Geary quietly passed away at his home on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was the oldest son of Dennis and Susan Geary of Mathews, Virginia. Born in Pittsfield, MA on October, 30, 1983, he attended Taconic High School and the University of Massachusetts/Dartmouth majoring in Finance. He especially loved his family and was involved in every family event. He was an intensely loyal, generous, and loving man who was always ready to help his family and friends. He was a great soccer player, enjoyed his work, movies, architecture, his aunt Mardi's cooking, and cars. He loved all Boston sports teams and his faithful dog, Biscuit. He will be greatly missed by all. Conor was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, William and Dorothy Geary, his maternal grandfather, Edward K. Curran, his aunt, Jane Ellen Rudolph, and his great aunt, Mary Geary. He is survived by his parents; his brothers, Matthew and Denis; his maternal grandmother, Noeleen Curran of Newport News, VA and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life Mass will be held 11:00 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 176 Lovers Lane, Mathews, VA 23109. The family will receive friends at the church from 10-11am. In lieu of flowers, he would have wished your remembrances to be given to your local food banks. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019