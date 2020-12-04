Constance Ann (Scales) Therrien 83, of North Adams died Thursday December 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Worcester, MA on November 5, 1937 a daughter of the late Peter and Lillian (Hutchins) Scales. Constance attended schools in Worcester and was employed for 30 years at the Crane & Company. She was last employed at Dunkin Donuts in North Adams. She was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church in North Adams and enjoyed bowling, bingo and playing cards. Survivors include her husband Arthur Gilbert Therrien whom she married January 5, 1956. Three daughters Sandra Peterson, Tonilee Therrien of North Adams and Judy Bober of Adams, Fifteen grandchildren including her caregiver Ashley Peterson and eighteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Constance was predeceased by a son David A. Therrien who died November 10, 1994 and daughter Lisa Morandi who died May 28, 2014 and four brothers. Because of COVID 19 graveside services will be private in the family plot in Southview Cemetery. A memorial services will take place at a later date.To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
.