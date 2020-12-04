1/1
Constance Ann Therrien
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance Ann (Scales) Therrien 83, of North Adams died Thursday December 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Worcester, MA on November 5, 1937 a daughter of the late Peter and Lillian (Hutchins) Scales. Constance attended schools in Worcester and was employed for 30 years at the Crane & Company. She was last employed at Dunkin Donuts in North Adams. She was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church in North Adams and enjoyed bowling, bingo and playing cards. Survivors include her husband Arthur Gilbert Therrien whom she married January 5, 1956. Three daughters Sandra Peterson, Tonilee Therrien of North Adams and Judy Bober of Adams, Fifteen grandchildren including her caregiver Ashley Peterson and eighteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Constance was predeceased by a son David A. Therrien who died November 10, 1994 and daughter Lisa Morandi who died May 28, 2014 and four brothers. Because of COVID 19 graveside services will be private in the family plot in Southview Cemetery. A memorial services will take place at a later date.To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved