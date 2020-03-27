|
|
E. Constance "Connie" (Miller) Sinclitico, 99, of North Adams died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Williamstown Commons. She was born on January 24, 1921, a daughter of the late Thomas Miller & Mary (Corsiglia) Miller.
Connie graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1939 and then graduated from Bliss Business College. She worked at the Richmond Hotel in North Adams and was a devoted homemaker and mother.
Constance was a communicant of the former St. Francis Church in North Adams and was a member and former Grand Regent of Court Margaret Catholic Daughter of America #629 and was very active in Right to Life. Her husband, Louis R. Sinclitico died on August 21, 1999. Connie leaves her three children, Julie Hanify of North Adams, Diane Dickerman and Charlie of Murrells Inlet SC, and Suzanne Salerno of Somerville, New Jersey. She also leaves two grandchildren, Jenna Melanson and Jamie of Bronx,NY & Chad Melanson and Gift of Norwell, MA. One great-granddaughter Brianna Melanson a Godchild Lorraine Attalla and two nephews Thomas and David Cary. She was predeceased by a daughter, Joan Brightman who died on June 26, 1996, and two sisters, Dorothy Attalla and Natalie Cary.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private burial for E. Constance Sinclitico will be held at the family lot in Southview Cemetery. Donations may be made to the A.Y.J. Fund or Hospice Care of the Berkshires in care of the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home- CENTRAL CHAPEL 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 27, 2020