Cora Marie (Exford) Dunn, 92, of Port Charlotte, FL died peacefully on Wednesday, April 28, 2020 at her Florida home. Cora was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Henry Dunn of North Ft. Myers, FL. They were married in March, 1946 and lived together in Pittsfield, MA, New Ashford, MA and North Ft. Myers, FL for over 63 years until Bill's death in 2009, at which time she moved to Port Charlotte, FL. Cora was also preceded in death by her parents; Myron and Clara Exford of Pittsfield, MA, and her two sisters, Emma Hiser of Connecticut and Ruth Winchell of Florida.



Cora was born September 23, 1927 in Pittsfield, MA. She graduated from Pittsfield High School. She was a homemaker, as well as working for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in their Welfare Division.



Survivors include her son, William Henry Dunn, Jr. of Yarmouth, Maine, and her daughter, Susanne Dunn Pruyne and her husband Leonard of Port Charlotte, FL. She also leaves four grandchildren, Allison Dunn, Brendan Dunn, Jennifer Austin, and Allison Schulz and four great-grandchildren.



Cora and Bill loved travel and supporting their children. That included travelling all over the Northeast as managers of the Monarchs Drum & Bugle Corps; skiing at Goodell Hollow (a rope tow only area in the foothills of Mt. Greylock); and traveling with friends and relatives throughout the US and several times to Europe and Australia. Cora loved shopping and working on craft projects and puzzles.



Their house in Pittsfield, MA was the center of activity for family and friends, much of it centered on the outside 20' by 40' in-ground pool they hand built in the 1960s or the inside large family room with a wall of windows. People would show-up and they would be the hosts, including Cora pulling together a feast in short order (she loved feeding people), capped off by still the best cheesecake evah.



No services will be held. Burial will take place at a future date at the family plot in Adams, MA.



