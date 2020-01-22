Home

Cora R. Monterosso

Cora R. Monterosso Obituary
Cora R. Monterosso, 96, formerly of 6 Chatham Street, Pittsfield, and most recently of North Fort Myers, Florida, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Fla.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Cora R. Monterosso will be held THURSDAY, April 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, with Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway, East, Cape Coral, FL 33909.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020
