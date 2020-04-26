|
Cora Regnalda Monterosso, 96, formerly of 6 Chatham Street, Pittsfield, and most recently of North Fort Myers, Florida, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Fla.
Born in Pittsfield on January 10, 1924, daughter of the late Herbert E.C. and Albina Archambault Fulker, she was educated in local schools and was a 1942 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Cora began her working career with Singer Sewing Machines at the Pontoosuc Woolen Mills. When she later returned to the workforce, she was a Security Guard at Zayre Department Store retiring in 1982 with 18 years service.
She was a communicant of Notre Dame Church and a member of the ITAM Lodge.
Following retirement, she and her husband became snowbirds wintering in Holmes Beach, Fla., where they later resided year-round relocating to North Fort Myers.
Her husband of nearly 72 years, Charles Anthony Monterosso, whom she married August 30, 1941, in Notre Dame Church, died June 26, 2013.
Mrs. Monterosso is survived by a son, Anthony C. (wife Maureen) Monterosso of Bradenton, Fla.; two daughters, Barbara (husband William) Sweeney of Dalton, and Joan (husband James) Frelick of North Fort Myers, Fla.; four grandchildren, Kellie Sweeney, Jason Walker, Christopher Denault and Brandon Denault; three great grandchildren, Jane'e Walker, JJ Walker and Brady Denault; her brother, Dr. Edmund Fulker of Shellpoint, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Mole and Carmela Moretti, and her brother-in-law, James Monterosso.
She was pre-deceased by a brother, George Fulker, and four sisters, Angela Borden, Marilda Morgan, Lillian St. John, and Georgiana Stevens.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Due to COVID-19, services have been changed. There will be a private graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020