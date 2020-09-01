Corinne Mary Callahan, 95, of Dalton, MA passed away August 28, 2020.



She was born in Staten Island, New York on September 29, 1924 to Frank and Edna Cliff Phillips and graduated from Port Richmond High School.



Her husband Maurice Callahan, whom she married on November 15, 1947, passed away in 1998.



Mrs. Callahan worked as a police and fire dispatcher for the Dalton Communications Center for 24 years, retiring at the age of 62 in 1986.



A communicant of St. Agnes Church, she enjoyed playing bridge at the Dalton Senior Center and took classes in literature at the Froio Senior Center in Pittsfield. She also took pleasure in cooking, traveling, entertaining, and watching the New England Patriots.



She leaves behind her daughters, Susan Best (Frank) of Wallingford, CT, Colleen Callahan of Dalton, and Nancy Arienti (Bill) of Plymouth, MA; as well as her son, Michael Callahan (Pam) of Apex, NC; 5 grandchildren, Caroline Thornton, (Eric), Carlton Best, Haley and Sara Callahan, and Mark Arienti and one great-grandchild, Grace Thornton.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held, TODAY, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St Agnes Church, Dalton, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Denise Kaley Foundation in care of the funeral home.



