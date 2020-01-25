|
|
Craig Richard Miller, 79, of Wells, formerly of North Adams, MA, died peacefully at his resident surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, January 22, 2020 following a period of failing health.
Craig was born February 4, 1940 in North Adams, the son of Richard Kingston Miller and Grace Agatha Blay Miller, and attended North Adams Schools, graduating in 1958 from Drury High School. He soon enlisted in the US Marines Corp, serving for 4 years.
Returning to North Adams, he began his long career as a machinist with Sprague Electric, which he stayed with until it closed. He then joined General Cable Fiber Optic Division, and Beloit Jones, each time leaving only when the company closed, at which he quipped "I keep closing the factories down" to his family. His final position was at Excelsior Processing and Engraving, where he retired prior to moving to Wells, ME.
He enjoyed working around the home, and was an accomplished handyman, doing his own renovations and projects. In his earlier years Craig coached Little League in North Adams, loved to hunt and fish, and was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants Fan all his life.
He is predeceased by three sisters, Delma Mroz, Shirley Pierce, and Elizabeth Pengrin.
Craig recently celebrated his 56th wedding anniversary, "plus Five", with the center of his life, Carol Ringie Miller, and together raised their daughter Michelle Miller who resides in South Portland ME with her significant other Rick Tucci, and son Scott Miller of North Adams, MA. He also is survived by brothers Norman "Butch" Miller and his wife Marlene Miller of North Adams, and Bernard Miller and his wife Sandra Miller, of Adams, a sister Lorraine Demo of New York, and four grandchildren. His daughter's children Chelsea and Tyler Arabia and Giavanna Tucci, and his son's child Noah Miller.
Visiting hours will be held 4-6 PM Monday, January 27, 2020 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd, Wells, and 4-7 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals - West Chapel, 521 West Main St, North Adams, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, 70 Marshall St, North Adams, MA.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US-1, Scarborough, ME 04074.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 25, 2020