Crosby Buell Perry, 90 of Lee died Tuesday August 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brattleboro VT on June 25, 1929 son of W. Buell and Sylvia (Crosby) Perry. He was a 1947 graduate of The Hill School, and a 1951 graduate of Williams College. Crosby worked in sales for Mead Paper, and for many years served the local community including Elder Services of Berkshire County. In his early years he enjoyed wrestling and has always loved golf. Crosby is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Christenson Perry of Lee, his daughter, Kristin Sylvia Perry Regan and husband Dan of Colorado, his son, Jeff Stevenson and wife Dina of Tennessee, and sister Frances Leonard of Hingham MA, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Crosby was predeceased by his first wife Patricia Jell Perry, son John Stevenson and sister Dorothea Hard. His dry humor, generosity, kindness, and the twinkle in his eye will be dearly missed.
In keeping with Crosby's wishes all services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bruce & John Stevenson Memorial Scholarship Fund, or the Samuel J. Huggins Vascular Research Fund in care of BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 16, 2019