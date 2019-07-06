|
Christian H. McCoy, US Army (Ret.)Chief Warrant Officer 4, age 49, of Brimfield, MA was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, June 24th.
Christian was born in Berkley, CA, Nov. 16, 1969, and was the son of Daniel and Sue Nichols McCoy. He graduated from Falcon High School in Peyton, CO and enlisted in the US Army as a linguist (Czech). Christian later graduated the US Army Ranger School, Special Forces Qualification Course, Special Forces Warrant Officer Basic, Advance and Staff Courses. He was also a qualified Special Forces Sniper, HALO and Static Line Jump Master and Air Assault Course. He served as a member of U. S. Army Special Forces for over 23 years. Christian retired from active military service on Aug. 31, 2018 with a total of 27 years, including 9 combat tours to regions such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa and the Balkans.
CW4 (Ret.) McCoy was awarded a Legion of Merit, Bronze Star with Valor Device, 2x Bronze Stars, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (2nd Award), Joint Service Commendation Award, Army Commendation Medal (3rd Award), Joint Service Award, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal w/ Campaign Stars, Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/ 2 Campaign Stars, Global War of Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, NATO Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3rd Award) and the Combat Infantryman's Badge.
As a civilian, McCoy continued to serve his country, working as a member of the Joint Expeditionary Team (JET). While on assignment, Christian sadly paid the ultimate sacrifice in support of the US mission in Afghanistan.
To all he served with, Christian was known as a professional, humble warrior and natural leader with an uncanny way of lightening up the darkest moments.
Christian loved his family and enjoyed taking trips and going on adventures with his family to Europe and most recently, to Morocco.
He is survived by his wife, the former Francoise "Franny " M. Soloway, with whom he had celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary this past June 9th. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Benjamin R. McCoy of Brimfield, his daughter, Abigail R. McCoy of Brimfield and his daughter, Sydney Stewart of Hammond, Louisiana. He also leaves 1SG Nicholas, James and Sue Nicholas, Kathy & Keith Staley, Seth & Lisa Staley (Emily & Chris), Matthew & Renee Staley (Kaleb, Tristan & Quinn) Brandon & Jennifer Richardson (Amy & Dakota) Steve & Patty (Rich, Tyler & Kaylee), David & Nancy Richardson, Mary Beth & Rob (David, Isaac, Suzanna & Samuel), Carolyn & Josh (Peter &Sawyer), Jennifer & Shawn (Shawna, Mimi & Ryker), and Daniel and Timothy. Lynn Burrows and Brett are deceased, as well as George and Barbara Richardson, who also predeceased Christian.
SERVICES: Christian H. McCoy, US Army (Ret.) CW 4 , age 49, was killed in action June 24, 2019 in Afghanistan. Funeral services honoring his life and commitment to his family and his friends, both in and out of uniform, will be held TUESDAY, JULY 9th at 11:00 a.m. at ST. CHARLES CHURCH, with the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, chaplain at Soldier On, officiating. Concelebrating the services will be the Rev. John Tuohey, Administrator of St. Charles Church. Burial will follow with full military honors rendered by the Massachusetts Army National Guard Honor Guard at Pittsfield Cemetery.
There are no calling hours. The family requests that everyone meet at St. Charles Church which is located at 89 Briggs Ave. Pittsfield for the services which will begin at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Soldier On, in care of the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201 which has been entrusted with Christian's care.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 6, 2019