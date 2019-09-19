|
|
ADAMS-Cynthia A.
Lefebvre, 62 of Adams, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Williamstown Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Adams on March 1, 1957, daughter of the late John and Shirley Miller Mach she attended Adams schools graduating from Hoosac Valley High School with the class of 1975. Cynthia was first employed for the former Waverly Fabrics in Adams, and then for the Crane Co. in North Adams for several years. Her last place of employment was for Home Health Care in Pittsfield. She was a communicant of Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church in Adams. She loved her cats and enjoyed trips to the ocean. Cynthia is survived by her husband Jeffrey Lefebvre whom she married on April 23,1977, two brothers, Michael Mach and his wife Elizabeth of Adams, Steven Mach of Palmer, MA., and a nephew. She was predeceased by a brother, John Mach Jr. Services for Cynthia will take place Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30AM from the TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME, 6 Summer St., Adams, MA 01220. With the Rev. Steven G. Montesanti, Pastor of the Parish of St. John Paul II in Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams, there are no calling hours. Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice in the Berkshires or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019